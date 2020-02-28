U of T news
  • Follow U of T News

Hundreds attend 18th annual Black History Month Luncheon at U of T's Hart House

Volunteers serve lunch to eager people in line in the Great Hall at Hart House
Volunteers serve food at the 18th annual Black History Month Luncheon held at U of T's Hart House (photo by Johnny Guatto)

Four weeks of Black History Month events at the University of Toronto culminated Friday in one of the most highly anticipated events on the calendar: the Black History Month Luncheon.

Held in the Great Hall at Hart House, the 18th edition of the annual event was attended by hundreds of U of T community members, including President Meric Gertler and Chancellor Rose Patten.

The luncheon featured Afro-Caribbean musical performances and was followed by a keynote address and Q&A session featuring honorary guest Michael Coteau, a member of provincial parliament for Don Valley East.

Coteau reflected on his personal experiences as a Black Canadian and politician, the challenges facing diversity today and historical themes around race relations and atrocities such as the transatlantic slave trade.

“It’s an important time that we, as Canadians, remember that those struggles are not just the struggles of Black people, they’re the struggles of the Canadian story,” said Coteau, who previously headed Ontario’s Anti-Racism Directorate. He also urged attendees to “take the opportunity to work towards building a public discourse that is respectful, that’s based on the values in this room.”

Consul General of Grenada Derrick James also attended the event, which has counted Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders among previous keynote speakers.

Here’s a selection of photos from this year’s Black History Month Luncheon:

""

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

Glen Boothe, who has been organizing the Black History Luncheon for nearly two decades, addresses the audience as keynote speaker Michael Coteau, a member of provincial parliament for Don Valley East, looks on.

""

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

A musician plays a steel pan to welcome attendees to the Black History Month Luncheon.

 

""

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

Attendees chose from a dozen different lunch items and ate long tables in Hart House's Great Hall.

 

Meric Gertler listens to a presentation while smiling before lunch gets started

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

U of T President Meric Gertler listens to introductory remarks by Boothe, the Black History Month Luncheon organizer.

 

""

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

Attendees share smiles and delicious plates of food at the Black History Month Luncheon.

 

""

(photo by Johnny Guatto)

A volunteer serves up fried plantains to U of T Chancellor Rose Patten. 

news
February 28, 2020
Rahul Kalvapalle

From the Series

Our Community

Tagged with

Rose PattenBlack History MonthHart HouseMeric Gertler

Most Popular

Photo of Robert Kozak and Samira Mubareka standing in front of a window
U of T and Sunnybrook virologists work on tools to combat coronavirus outbreak
Ali Punjani sits in front of a computer displaying a protein image
U of T startup's technology plays role in 'critical breakthrough' in coronavirus research
Composite photo of award winners
President's Impact Award recognizes five leading researchers

The Bulletin Brief logo

Get faculty and staff news delivered straight to your inbox.

More U of T News

Photo of dancers at the U of T's Honouring our Students Pow Wow
February 28
Celebrating Indigenous students and International Women's Day: Check out these March events
Photo of Lisa Dolovich stand in the pharmacy building's atrium
February 28
Lisa Dolovich to become new dean of U of T's Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy
a doctor attends to an anonymous patient while another patient waits on a hospital bed in the hallway of a hospital
February 28
U of T experts speak to Globe and Mail about Canada's move to active detection of coronavirus cases